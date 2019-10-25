“One Saturday I arrive at the station to do my spot. It just so happens there was some political news breaking and Congressman Cummings showed up to be interviewed on air. It was a very serious moment. It just so happens my pet guest that day was a pig, an adult pig. Everything was going well. Before his spot, the congressman and I were talking. The pig had not arrived. The congressman started his live interview just as the pig was entering the guest area behind what was thought to be heavy soundproof doors. The pig wasn’t happy about being in a strange space and started to squeal loudly, like screaming babies, at the volume of a fire engine. Cummings was on the air; I know he did his best. The pig never let up. You couldn’t hear a thing Cummings had to say... After the spot, he came over to me... he had a very stern look, then, suddenly burst into a huge smile and laughter. He was speechless, overwhelmed by the humor of the moment. We both understood we had just shared an innocent, unrehearsed, satire on politics. Before he left, he turned, shook my hand, told me he loved pigs. Then he walked away giggling.” — Dr. Kim Hammond, WBAL-TV “Pet Questions” host, Baltimore