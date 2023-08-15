Baltimore Police falling short on community policing goals amid scrutiny of Brooklyn Day failures

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Police have a framework for community policing in place, but are falling short of putting those goals into practice, according to a report from the team overseeing compliance with the city’s consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department’s community policing plan calls for officers to spend 40% of their time on “proactivity,” ideally on community or problem-oriented policing. But it won’t be able to do that, according to the report, filed in federal court Monday, “until it finds ways to free officer time to conduct meaningful community engagement ... and to measure that this engagement is having its intended outcomes.”

The latest monitoring report comes with the department under fire for its handling of the annual Brooklyn Day gathering in early July where 30 people were shot, including two fatally, but the failure to implement community policing is not new — officials and the federal judge overseeing the consent decree have repeatedly cited staffing shortages at the department as a barrier to meeting goals.

Baltimore Police officials have acknowledged officers should have known about the Brooklyn Day gathering and prepared for it, and that they should have responded more effectively when they learned of it hours before the shooting. Originally, city officials pointed to the event’s lack of permit as a reason that police weren’t present, but acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley has said that officers had staffed the event in years past, regardless of permit status.

Worley has cast the shootings as partly a failure of community policing during recent public meetings as part of his confirmation process to permanently become commissioner.

“We have to get to where Brooklyn wants us at their community day. They want us to participate. And we want that with every community,” Worley said at a town hall last week.

To do so, Worley says the department must continue to hire and retain officers, and must help reduce the numbers of calls for service that patrol officers are handling. He’s pointed to solutions such as hiring more civilians in the agency and tasking sergeants with conducting investigations in the agency’s Public Integrity Bureau, which handles administrative probes into policy violations.

The department is chronically short-staffed, something the police union, the Fraternal Order of Police, regularly points to when criticizing the department. Short hundreds of patrol officers, attrition reports filed with the federal court show the department is losing officers at a faster clip than it replaces them, despite offering hiring bonuses and housing stipends for new recruits.

Under a consent decree since 2017 after the U.S. Department of Justice found the department had deprived Black Baltimoreans of their constitutional rights, top police officials are due in court Aug. 24 for its quarterly meeting to discuss progress toward meeting its reform goals.

Ray Kelly used to be the lead community liaison for the monitoring team and said he is tired of seeing the department get a pass for its failure to implement reform mandates because of staffing.

“At what point does the police department get penalized for non-compliance?” asked Kelly, who is now the executive director of the Citizens Policing Project. “At what point do we force the mandates in the consent decree be implemented in the streets.”

While the report shows officers are spending more time proactively policing than previously, there is still far too much time spent in patrol cars as opposed to walking the beat. Less than 10% of all officer time was spent on foot patrols or at community meetings, according to the monitoring team’s analysis of internal police data.

“So let’s try parking those damn cars and walking the beat more and being more visible. I get it that we’re understaffed, but the strategy we’re using now isn’t the most effective,” Kelly said.

The department has been lauded for its policy work toward reform but with it seemingly unable to fill the vacancies it has, Kelly said it’s time to consider new strategies, as it is unlikely that the department will be able to make immediate, meaningful headway toward filling its vacancies.

“All of us intelligent adults know that to bring down crime you have to create more opportunity,” he said.

The monitoring team suggested following previous recommendations in the department’s staffing plan that would mitigate the high volume of calls officers deal with, allowing for more time to be spent in the community. Recommendations include reducing false alarm calls, diverting traffic accident management to a third-party vendor, boosting the calls handled by online or telephone reporting and diverting disorderly conduct calls.

There is a sentiment among community members, and among police officers, that while the department’s non-commissioned officers are active and known in communities where they work, run-of-the-mill patrol officers are not, according to the report.

The report also found the agency is off track in its efforts to create positive interactions between police and the community, including with communities of color, low-income residents, neighborhoods that have no neighborhood association and young people, and in soliciting input from advisory boards and councils, such as the Youth Advisory Board and the LGBT Advisory Council.