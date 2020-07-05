From horror to glee, demise of Baltimore’s Christopher Columbus statue stirs emotions

When a marble statue of Christopher Columbus was heaved into Baltimore’s Jones Falls Saturday night, consigned to a resting place amid polluted muck and trash, the reactions ranged from horror to glee.
“Bye,” was the one-word tweet from Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who has been calling to rename another Columbus memorial in the city.
Some joked online that Columbus had finally discovered a new place.
But others were unimpressed with the toppling of the statue of the Italian explorer, which stood at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on the border of Baltimore’s Little Italy and Harbor East neighborhoods since 1984.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement condemning the actions. He did not say whether the Columbus statue should stay or go, only that destroying it wasn’t appropriate.
“While we welcome peaceful protests and constructive dialogue on whether and how to put certain monuments in context or move them to museums through a legal process, lawlessness, vandalism, and destruction of property is completely unacceptable,” the Republican governor posted on his social media accounts Sunday morning. “That is the antithesis of democracy and should be condemned by everyone, regardless of their politics.”
Hogan later revised the statement to add a veiled criticism of Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young: “Baltimore City leaders need to regain control of their own streets and immediately start making them safer.”
A group of people filled the piazza late on Independence Day, toppled the statue and unceremoniously rolled it into the murky water, according to videos posted online.
Del. Kathy Szeliga said watching the video was “heartbreaking.”
She was among elected officials and Italian-Americans who gathered at the statue late last month to urge city and state leaders to protect the statue, fearing it would be destroyed.
The grassroots group Baltimore BLOC posted a tweet directed to the mayor on June 21, saying 72 hours was enough time for the city to take down the Columbus monuments. “Can’t guarantee they’ll still be standing after that,” the group wrote.
Szeliga, a Republican who represents Harford and Baltimore counties, said she understands that people have differing views on Columbus. She had hoped there could be a public discussion about the statue’s fate, such as whether to move it.
Instead, she accused Young and city leaders of purposefully ignoring the threats to the statue and tacitly approving its destruction.
“They turned a blind eye while mobs tore down this statute,” Szeliga said.
Del. Nino Mangione, a Baltimore County Republican of Italian ancestry, said his phone lit up with text messages about the statue Saturday night.
“I am just sick and tired of Baltimore really looking like it’s some third-rate horror movie because of the absolute inaction of an irresponsible few in leadership,” Mangione said. “I just couldn’t believe watching that video. It really disgraces all of Baltimore.”
Mangione said he supported keeping the Columbus statue in place, and noted his relatives were among those who contributed money to build the statue, dedicated by President Ronald Reagan in 1984.
“I would have loved to have seen it where it is. You can always have history and discuss the pros and cons of the individual — the great achievements and the downsides,” he said.
Many Americans were incorrectly taught that Columbus “discovered” what is now the United States of America in the 15th century, even though he explored the Caribbean islands and Central America, but not the mainland of what is now the U.S. His legacy has more recently been scrutinized due to his violent acts and enslavement of native people.
Baltimore Police said there have been no arrests, but did not offer any further information about the incident Sunday morning.
On Sunday morning, the curious were drawn to the piazza to see where the statute met its demise. Some photographed the scene, while others scooped up bits of marble left behind.
John Pica, a former state senator who now works as a lobbyist, said activists had been researching whether they could raise money and arrange to move the statue themselves. But they ran out of time.
“We knew something ultimately would happen,” Pica said.
Baltimore City has two other monuments dedicated to Columbus, a statue in Druid Hill Park and a 44-foot-tall obelisk near Herring Run Park. Neither had suffered any damage by Sunday morning, according to police.
The obelisk however has been targeted before. In 2017, a video was posted online of a man taking a sledgehammer to the base of the obelisk while another person held a sign reading: “Racism, tear it down.”
Dorsey, the councilman, put forward a bill to rename the Columbus obelisk in honor of victims of police violence. The bill hasn’t yet received a hearing before the council.
This article will be updated.
Baltimore Sun photojournalist Amy Davis contributed to this article.