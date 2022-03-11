What will civilian oversight look like in Baltimore? New legislation aims to fund panel, keep its investigatory powers

The bill would require the city to assign 2% of its $555 million police budget to cover the costs of the board’s work, such as staff salaries and payments to outside counsel, rather than the board continuing to work with attorneys in the city solicitor’s office, which also represents the police department. Supporters say these changes would significantly boost the board’s independence. The board sued the city in 2018 after a dispute with the then-solicitor over board members’ nondisclosure agreements, with members at that time citing what they called a conflict of interest in their legal representation.