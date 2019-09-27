Rev. Jesse Jackson urges hundreds to ‘keep fighting’ in speech launching first Baltimore Civil Rights Week

The program included recognition of three area teens who have excelled in civil rights work — Aanishah Hussein, a senior at Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson, who spent last summer researching the work of police oversight agencies in American cities in the Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement, and Tyvon Clark and Jankani Masi, 13-year-old students at Francis Scott Key Elementary Middle School who created an app called Aqua that is intended to enhance the process of speech interpretation for the deaf