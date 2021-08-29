Some Baltimore schools will close or dismiss early on ‘extremely hot days,’ including Monday’s first day back

Students at several Baltimore schools that lack or are repairing central air conditioning will be dismissed early from school, or not have to go in at all, on “extremely hot days,” school officials said Sunday.
Twenty-one schools — nearly 13% of all schools in the city — are without AC, according to officials. And three others currently have air-conditioning units with ongoing repairs; those schools will also dismiss students early or close in cases of uncomfortable heat.
Students and staff will participate in virtual learning during these periods.
Preparing for such weather Monday, the first day of the 2021-22 academic year, school officials said students at the following schools will be released at noon:
- Baltimore City College
- Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School
- Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
- Elementary Middle Alternative Program @ PDC
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
- Furley Elementary School
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
- Johnston Square Elementary School
- Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC
- National Academy Foundation
- New Era Academy
- Northwood Elementary School
- Southwest Baltimore Charter School
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
- Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School
- Yorkwood Elementary School
- The Mount Washington School (lower building)
The following schools have air conditioning that is currently under repair:
- Booker T. Washington Middle School
- Excel Academy
- Renaissance Academy
Stiflingly hot classrooms are a perennial problem in Baltimore, which has some of the state’s oldest school buildings. School officials have closed schools in the past during heat waves.
In 2018, 75 schools in Baltimore City lacked air conditioning, and the district has air-conditioned its buildings as funding has become available.
Baltimore Sun reporters Liz Bowie and Lillian Reed contributed to this article.