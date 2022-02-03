The Baltimore City Fire Department wanted to honor three fallen firefighters. Units from around the state stepped up.

Much of Wednesday, for the first time in its 225-year history, the Baltimore City Fire Department was out of service. The rare occurrence was arranged so members could attend the memorial of the three firefighters who died battling a blaze last week.
To fill the gap across more than 30 of the city’s firehouses, fire departments from across the state and region — from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to Ocean City and Washington and Allegany counties — pitched in.
The Maryland Department of Emergency Management, which helped coordinate the effort, estimated that more than 500 first responders and 120 firetrucks traveled to Baltimore to work in the firehouses.
“When something bad happens, we’re really in this together and we’re going to help out,” emergency management spokesman Chas Eby said.
Baltimore firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter and paramedic Kenny Lacayo and Lt. Kelsey Sadler died when a vacant rowhouse in Southwest Baltimore collapsed with them inside on Jan. 24. One other firefighter, John McMaster, was hospitalized for several days with injuries he sustained during the blaze, which was among the deadliest for first responders in Baltimore history.
Nearly all members of the city fire department’s 1,400-person force, as well as thousands of other first responders from as far away as France, packed the joint memorial service Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center to honor the trio.
Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford began his remarks at the service by thanking the replacement firefighters.
”My goal, with our assistant chiefs, was to try to make sure that everyone who was working that day had an opportunity to come here and grieve in unity,” he said. “And I just want to thank all those individuals who came — all the firefighters, all the fire chiefs, all the elected officials who made it possible.”
The Washington D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said it sent the city 54 people, including six ambulances, four fire engines and two battalion chiefs.
To help fill the gaps of the missing people and equipment, spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said, the Washington department used backup rigs and offered overtime to first responders.
“We were more than happy to do so,” she said. “It was an honor to be there.”
The Reese Volunteer Fire Company in Westminster sent an ambulance with two people who helped at the convention center and then the Steadman fire station downtown. Spokeswoman Kati Townsley said Gamber & Community Fire Company also sent a firetruck.
The Annapolis Fire Department sent 30 people, including two engine companies, a truck company and a medic unit, said Captain Bud Zapata, Annapolis Fire spokesperson. The department also sent two honor guards, and the local union sent another engine company that was assigned to the funeral procession, Zapata said.
Anne Arundel County Battalion Chief Russ Davies said his department sent four fire engines, one truck and a rescue squad, one fire chief, two safety officers and four ambulances.
The Maryland Department of Emergency Management worked with the city fire department since late last week to help get the necessary resources, Eby said.
“It’s a puzzle,” Eby said. “They know they have a puzzle to put together and we go out and help find the pieces and then we all work together as they put it together.”
Lending resources is done fairly regularly, Eby said, though it’s unusual to do so for a funeral.
Under the Maryland Intrastate Emergency Management Assistance Compact, all 24 counties in the state agree to send resources elsewhere if necessary. The practice is mostly done during weather events or natural disasters such as a snowstorm in Western Maryland or a hurricane on the Eastern Shore.
Once a county decides it needs help, emergency management helps get the message out across the state. Then, the agency works with the requesting local department and emergency managers in the area to make it happen.
“It’s really heartening to see the level of support that everyone from all over the state immediately offered,” Eby said. “It was a tremendous effort, but the real reason that we were able to do it was the local fire departments from around the state that helped.”
By 5 p.m., the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 tweeted, the city’s units were back in service.
“Thank you to those who supported the families & co-workers of our #BCFDFallenHeroes, to those who have came from around the world to pay respect (and) to everyone who made it possible for our members to say goodbye,” the union said in a tweet. “We love You.”
The losses of Butrim, Lacayo and Sadler mark the first line-of-duty deaths for the Baltimore City Fire Department since 2014, when Lt. James Bethea died of smoke inhalation after falling through a floor at a vacant rowhouse.
Last month’s deadly fire, which took place in the 200 block of S. Stricker St., is being investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A reward for a “person of interest” captured on video near the scene of the blaze before it took place ballooned to $100,000 last week with contributions from the state, localities and firefighters’ unions.
