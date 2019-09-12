In slavery, her family was owned by his. Now they attend a Baltimore church seeking to atone for its past.

After last Sunday’s service, 20-year parishioner Bill Roberts said the revelations have come as a shock to those who viewed Memorial as an inclusive place, but he’s glad to have been apprised of the realities. If nothing else, the Ellicott City resident said, he’s now aware that memories of the church as a racially insensitive community survive in Bolton Hill and beyond, and without facing and working through its history, Memorial can’t realize its potential as a place of godly acceptance.