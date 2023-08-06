‘A legend in his own right’: Loved ones mourn Baltimore producer “WhiteBoy” shot Thursday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Davon Carey paints a mural of Christopher Morton, the producer known as “WhiteBoy,” and his late friend Koby Henry on Saturday. (Cassidy Jensen)

Saturday was meant to be a birthday party for Baltimore hip-hop producer “WhiteBoy.” Instead, family and friends gathered in West Baltimore to mourn the nearly-28-year-old beneath a newly painted mural bearing his face.

Baltimore Police found Christopher Morton, 27, in a crashed car near the MT&T Bank Stadium on Thursday afternoon with a gunshot wound in his head.

In the Northwest Community Action neighborhood on Saturday, muralist Davon Carey stood on a ladder to finish painting the young producer.

“They put my baby on the wall,” Morton’s mother Martina Robinson cried out as she saw the image of her son for the first time. Dozens of family members, friends and fans gathered in the street with white balloons shaped like doves in flight. A few balloons read “happy birthday.”

“He was a legend in his own right,” Robinson said. “He finally got his wings. Now he’s in the best record label he can be in, and that’s God’s property.”

In the mural, Morton appears beside his best friend Koby Henry, 20, fatally shot on Feb. 21, 2016. Morton took care of Henry’s son after his death, Koby’s aunt Kisha Henry said.

She considered Morton her nephew too, calling him “a loving person” with a big heart whose music career had just started. “‘Aunt Kisha, listen to this beat, listen to this beat,’” she said he would tell her.

Henry and other friends of Morton rattled off the names of Baltimore rappers he produced music for, including Roddy Rackzz, OTR CHAZ, 488 RIQ, and lor stacks, among many others. A friend, Dayday, called Morton “a loving genuine person” and “humble.” “That’s my homeboy,” he said.

A chain bearing the letters “RRP” - for “Richest Realist Producer” - hang around Morton’s neck in the mural. The same letters and the number 28 floated in blue in the center of a circle of white balloons.

Family and friends honor Christopher Morton, known as “WhiteBoy,” with balloons spelling out his record’s label name on Saturday. (Cassidy Jensen)

His producer name came from a childhood nickname, his sister Syd Scott said. “He looked like a little white boy,” Scott said.

She was supposed to be planning a trip to the Bahamas with her brother and both siblings’ girlfriends, she said. They were set to leave Monday. Instead, she was planning his funeral.

“My brother was one of the most loved people in the world,” she said. “The most purest soul.”

While producing music was her brother’s favorite thing to do, taking care of his family and siblings was a close second, Scott said. Her brother moved often growing up, but the area were the vigil was held was where he “became who he is today,” she said.

Scott gestured to the crowd arriving to honor him on Saturday, as rap blasted from a speaker. Most attendees were “friends or fans,” she said. Only a select few knew her brother as she did: not as Whiteboy, but “as Christopher Alexander Morton.”