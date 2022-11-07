Baltimore-based Associated Black Charities names new president, CEO

On Monday Chrissy M. Thornton was named president and CEO of Associated Black Charities, a Baltimore based nonprofit that works to remove race-based structural barriers. The Marylander and Morgan State University graduate has held leadership positions at numerous charities over the past 15 years.

Thornton will assume her position at ABC in late January, the organization said in a news release. She is currently the executive director of the Columbia-based patient advocacy group, The Myositis Association. Myositis is chronic inflammation of the muscles, according to the association’s website.

Tawana Bhagwat, chair of ABC’s Board of Directors and CEO of Organization At Its Best, a human resource and executive consulting firm, chaired the committee in charge of the CEO search.

“The committee was impressed with Thornton’s commitment to economic equity and the strategies she put forward during the interview process for a strong future at ABC,” said Bhagwat. Thornton was not available for comment at press time.

ABC started in 1985 and provides career mentoring, leadership development, among other programs. The organization hosts a fundraising gala every year.

Thornton’s previous roles before joining ABC include director and senior director at the Leukemia Lymphoma Society and executive director of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Thornton lives in Maryland and her education includes degrees in sociology and criminology from Morgan State University, counseling at Towson University and a master in business administration at University of Phoenix, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The Sun reported in June that ABC launched a search for a new president and CEO after Diane Bell-McKoy announced her departure. She worked for the company for 16 years.