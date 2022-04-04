Man shoots himself in the leg at Fells Point’s Choptank restaurant, police say

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg at the Choptank restaurant last Thursday night according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police recovered the gun and charges are pending against the man, who was not named. Police said he was a customer at the restaurant.

The man will likely be charged with illegal possession of a firearm, and additional charges, said Det. Donny Moses, a police spokesman.

“We are conferring with the [state’s attorney’s] office,” he said.

Located in the south shed of Fells Point’s Broadway Market, the Choptank, a high-end fish and crab house, is owned by Baltimore’s fast-growing Atlas Restaurant Group.

In an emailed statement, Joe Sweeney, a spokesman for the Atlas Restaurant Group, wrote: “Like every other business owner and resident of Baltimore, we are routinely concerned about guns and gun violence in our city. Fortunately, when the accidental discharge occurred, our team quickly took all steps to ensure the safety of our customers and workforce.”