Colorado among states fixing child support system; Maryland urged to 'do something profound’ and make changes here

The debt tears families apart and can drive men into the underground — and sometimes illicit — economy. Often, it can be traced to unrealistic orders that are based on “imputed” income: what a parent who is unemployed could earn if he had full-time job. The arrears trigger enforcement actions that can make it harder for a parent to get and keep a job, such as suspending his driver’s license or the professional license required for nursing assistants, barbers, plumbers and other occupations. The problem gets worse if a parent is incarcerated and child support bills continue to run up while he is behind bars.