Boy struck and killed by train on tracks near West Baltimore MARC station, police say

Christine Condon
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 24, 2021 6:26 PM
Officers at the corner of Lauretta and Bentalou stand by the forest near the MARC station in West Baltimore.
Officers at the corner of Lauretta and Bentalou stand by the forest near the MARC station in West Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun)

A boy died Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a train on the tracks near West Baltimore’s MARC station, police said.

The boy, whose age was not immediately provided, was trespassing on the tracks near the station at about 5 p.m. when he was hit, said Veronica Battisti, spokeswoman for the Maryland Transit Administration Police.

People wait at Penn Station the day before Thanksgiving. A train accident in West Baltimore caused schedule to be backed up.
People wait at Penn Station the day before Thanksgiving. A train accident in West Baltimore caused schedule to be backed up. (Bryn Stole/Baltimore Sun)

MARC Penn Line train #443 was heading south when the collision occurred, Battisti said, halting traffic between Halethorpe and Penn Station.

As of 6 p.m., service had begun to resume at a reduced speed near the station, although significant delays were expected to continue due to train congestion in the area, Battisti said.

