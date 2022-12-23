Shellfish harvesting temporarily closed in parts of Chesapeake Bay due to sewage overflow, MDE says

A small portion of the Chesapeake Bay is temporarily closed to shellfish harvesting as a precaution due to a sewage overflow, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The agency on Thursday issued a temporary order, which expands an area already closed to shellfish harvesting east and south of Hart-Miller Island, according to a MDE news release.

About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties are temporarily being reclassified to restrict shellfish harvesting, MDE said.

Map showing the notice of changes to shellfish waters.

This is a precautionary measure “after an estimated volume” of sewage overflow in Baltimore County “showed a potential impact” to shellfish waters downstream in the bay, MDE said.

The agency said it received the data Thursday. Baltimore County on Dec. 12 initially notified MDE of an overflow to Muddy Gut, which is a small tributary to Back River and is not considered shellfish waters, the release says.

“Due to the location of the spill, it was difficult to assess and estimate the volume of the discharge. As of yesterday, a conservative estimate was provided by the County showing potentially more than two million gallons were lost to surface waters in Muddy Gut,” MDE said.

The overflow had been stopped as of Thursday, and the area will reopen to shellfish harvesting January 11, according to the release. The order does not impact harvest in other areas that are approved or conditionally approved for shellfish harvest.

The Department of Natural Resources reported to MDE that there is no shellfish harvesting activity currently in the affected area and there are no aquaculture leases, the release states.

Shellfish are filter feeders with the ability to filter water and get food from microscopic organisms in the water. If the waters are polluted, this filtering process can concentrate disease-causing organisms associated with raw sewage and other sources such as animal waste,, according to the release.

Oysters and clams are often eaten raw or partially cooked and must come from waters that are not polluted said the MDE, which monitors bacteriological water quality and conducts pollution source surveys to determine which areas are safe for the harvesting of shellfish.

As a protection to consumers, all shellfish are to be tagged by harvesters and dealers as required under the National Shellfish Sanitation Program. Tags include the date and location of harvest and, in Maryland, can only come from approved or conditionally approved waters, according to the release.