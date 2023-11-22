Teen shot in Cherry Hill on Tuesday night is in stable condition; man shot in North Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 17-year-old was shot Tuesday night in South Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Officers responded around 9:25 p.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim and found him with a gunshot wound to his left leg, Baltimore Police said. The victim was listed in stable condition and told officers the shooting was in the 200 block of Reedbird Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2499.

About a half-hour later, a man was shot Tuesday night near the intersection of Guilford Avenue and East 33rd Street where North Baltimore neighborhoods Charles Village, Oakenshaw and Abell meet.

Officers responded around 9:53 p.m. to the rear of a building in the 3300 block of Guilford Avenue and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh, Baltimore Police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2455.

