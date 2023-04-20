Teen in critical condition after Cherry Hill shooting, Baltimore Police say

A male 16-year-old was hospitalized Wednesday evening after being shot in South Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded at about 7:57 p.m. to a reported shooting on the 2600 block of Carver Road in Cherry Hill, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

There, they found the 16-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Southern District Shooting detectives are investigating the matter, but homicide detectives have been notified due to the teen’s injuries, according to police.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to call investigators at 410-396-2499, or anonymously use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.