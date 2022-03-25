Where and when to seek out cherry blossom trees in Baltimore

Down in Washington, D.C., the cherry blossom trees lining the Tidal Basin hit peak bloom this week — some 10 days earlier than the 30-year average.

But here in Baltimore, some blooms are just getting ready to unfurl.

Baltimore traditionally lags several days behind Washington because of cooler temperatures, said Debra Ricigliano, lead horticulturalist with the University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center.

“It doesn’t take a lot of variation in temperatures to make that change to delay the bloom time,” she said.

February was fairly warm in the Baltimore area, with an average temperature of 40 degrees. Over the last 20 years, only four other Februarys have been hotter, according to National Weather Service data from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. On one day in early March, the temperature reached a record-setting 77 degrees, but a cold front was quick to follow.

Cherry trees in the east grove at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine are starting to bloom. The fort will host a semi-guided painting session, Art in the Parks: Cherry Blossoms, on April 2. In 1931, 152 cherry trees, representing a Baltimore public school, were planted by 1,500 Baltimore school children for the bicentennial of George Washington’s birthday. Because of segregation, Black students planted trees in the east grove and White students planted trees in on the west side of the fort. The trees have been replanted over the years. March 24, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

The two Yoshino cherry blossom groves at Fort McHenry are likely to hit peak bloom over the weekend, said Jimmy Hogan, horticulturalist for the National Park Service. By then, an estimated 70% of blossoms will be open, he said.

But Sunday night, with temperatures poised to drop as low as 25 degrees in Baltimore, the blossoms could be damaged, Hogan said. Windy conditions could also harm the vulnerable blooms. Monday is likely to be breezy, according to the NWS, with an overnight low around 27 degrees.

“I would certainly encourage people to come out this weekend,” Hogan said. There’s just no telling what will befall the ephemeral blooms afterwards, he said.

The cherry blossoms lining Druid Lake also appear likely to hit peak bloom by the end of the weekend, said Charlie Murphy, Baltimore’s acting chief arborist. Construction at the lake, which will add large underground water storage tanks, may disrupt the view, but there are plenty of other places in the city with cherry blossoms, Murphy said.

A few years ago, city officials created a map of Baltimore’s flowering trees, including cherry blossoms, Murphy said. By searching the map, city residents can find the cherry blossoms scattered throughout the city, like near the Patterson Park Observatory, along Argonne Drive close to Morgan State University and in Wyman Park Dell.

Simi Shah, of Federal Hill, looks at the cherry trees that are starting to bloom at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine. She is in the east grove. The fort will host a semi-guided painting session, Art in the Parks: Cherry Blossoms, on April 2. In 1931, 152 cherry trees, representing a Baltimore public school, were planted by 1,500 Baltimore school children for the bicentennial of George Washington’s birthday. Because of segregation, Black students planted trees in the east grove and White students planted trees in on the west side of the fort. The trees have been replanted over the years. March 24, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Fort McHenry’s two groves were originally planted by hundreds of Baltimore schoolchildren in 1931, to commemorate the bicentennial of President George Washington’s birth. Because city schools were segregated at that time, Black students planted the grove on the east side of the park, close to the visitors’ center, and white students planted the grove on the west side, close to Whetstone Point.

“The strange irony is that they were trying to recognize the significance of a unifying American figure,” said park ranger Shannon McLucas.

Visitors can see the trees — many of which were last replanted in 2006 — while walking along the Sea Wall Trail, a paved, mile-long loop around the park, Hogan said, and there are plenty of places for a picnic.

On Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m., the park will host a free, guided painting session beside the trees in the Western grove. Canvases, paintbrushes and acrylics will be provided, but are limited in supply. Attendees are advised to sign up in advance.

The “Art in the Parks” event is new to the fort, although guided photography sessions have been held in the past, McLucas said.

With the opening of the cherry blossoms comes other spring sights, McLucas said. Picnickers flock to the park’s spacious green lawns and workers unfurl the park’s largest American flag (30 by 42 feet), which is earthbound during wintry weather.

“There’s just so much energy that comes out,” McLucas said.