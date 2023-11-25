Baltimore City Police: Two dead after Beechfield shooting Saturday morning

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two people were killed Saturday morning in a Beechfield shooting, Baltimore City Police say.

Police arrived to the 300 block of Chapel Gate Lane around 5:05 a.m. on Nov. 25 in response to a shooting. They found a 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their torsos, police said.

They were transported to a hospital, where both were later pronounced dead.

The deaths are being investigated as a homicide. Those with information are encouraged to call 410-396-2100 or utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.