Baltimore City

Baltimore City Police: Two dead after Beechfield shooting Saturday morning

Baltimore Sun

Two people were killed Saturday morning in a Beechfield shooting, Baltimore City Police say.

Police arrived to the 300 block of Chapel Gate Lane around 5:05 a.m. on Nov. 25 in response to a shooting. They found a 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their torsos, police said.

They were transported to a hospital, where both were later pronounced dead.

The deaths are being investigated as a homicide. Those with information are encouraged to call 410-396-2100 or utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

