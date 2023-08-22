Baltimore City historical commission acts before city and state to disapprove external regulators

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation, which oversees 36 local historic districts, voted to ban the installation of exterior gas regulators by Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. outside homes in these districts.

The commission adopted the new policy Tuesday afternoon as other city and state agencies with oversight over the utility company are still mulling over their own changes.

Advertisement

The city council is currently considering an ordinance to require homeowner permission to install the pipes while the Maryland Public Service Commission held a hearing last week about regulatory action.

Seven commissioners voted in favor of disapproving the regulators while commissioners Tamara Woods and John Bullock, also a city councilor, abstained.

Advertisement

“I’m very interested to see how the other commissions look at this issue, but certainly from a preservation perspective, I don’t think that their rulings are going to change my opinion on whether these external applications are appropriate for historic districts which is ultimately what we’re looking at,” Commissioner Peter Morrill said before the vote.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

BGE’s plans to upgrade aging natural gas pipes by replacing them with external regulators has drawn protests from residents across the city led by attorney Thiru Vignarajah, who is leading a class action lawsuit against BGE over the installations. Tuesday afternoon Vignarajah presented data he said refutes the utilities’ claim that exterior regulators are safer. Residents in opposition say the installation of external regulators damages the exteriors of their homes, poses danger to pedestrians, lowers property values and offends the aesthetics of historic neighborhoods while the pipes are also at risk of being hit by cars.

The new Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation policy will allow a regulator to be installed with a homeowners’ consent and the policy applies to properties with fewer than six housing units. During a staff report that recommended the policy, Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation Executive Director Eric Holcomb said ten neighborhood associations had contacted his office in opposition to external regulators.

BGE representatives at the hearing urged the commission to wait for the city and state.

“First I would caution this commission from taking any specific action prior to the Public Service Commission. Should those directives be in conflict, interesting legal things could happen about what we can and can’t do,” BGE Senior Manager for Gas Projects Kevin Nelson said.

Some residents supported banning exterior regulators but also urged the commission to sit back.

“We are just here to express our strong support for the homeowners and neighborhoods that are advocating to keep their historic fronts intact,” Molly Ricks, spokesperson for Baltimore Heritage, a historic and architectural preservation nonprofit, told the commission.

“We urge [Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation] not to decide on anything to do with the outside regulators while city council deliberates, and then after knowing what the city adopts, [Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation] can regroup and make a decision for what is best to do inside CHAP districts.”