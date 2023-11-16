No additional home detention for ex-BPD officer already convicted in Baltimore County, city judge says

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The former Baltimore Police officer convicted of selling marijuana in Baltimore County won’t get any time added by Baltimore City to his home detention sentence.

Cejus Watson, 40, was sentenced in September to a year of home detention for distributing a controlled substance, after law enforcement set up a controlled buy with a confidential informant. A city grand jury earlier this year also indicted Watson for misconduct in office and stealing payroll funds.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Lawrence P. Fletcher-Hill on Thursday accepted Watson’s guilty plea to the theft count and the agreed upon sentence of six months of home detention, to be served concurrently with the Baltimore County sentence. That effectively means Watson will receive no additional time.

Watson did not speak in court, but told reporters after the hearing that selling the marijuana was a “horrible decision.”

At the time, Watson said, he was working security for a dispensary in Washington, D.C., and had been given free marijuana from his employer. When a tattoo shop customer — who turned out to be a police informant — offered to buy the weed from him, Watson agreed, in part because he said he doesn’t personally smoke and the marijuana had been “stinking up my house.”

Watson said it was an “isolated incident” that he regrets.

“Everything good that happens to you is your fault. Everything bad that happens to you is your fault,” he said. “It is what it is.”

Watson, who also issued a guilty plea in Baltimore County, said that at the time of the sale he was on medical suspension from the police department, due to an Achilles injury that kept him off the streets. He didn’t have police powers, and the department had taken his badge and gun. He described that he was working on desk duty.

The former officer resigned from the agency earlier this year, he said. Baltimore Police did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The city salary database shows Watson earned $80,969.01 in fiscal year 2021-22, the most recent data available, on a base salary of $82,442. He joined the department in 2011.

Watson said he no longer works in law enforcement or in private security. The terms of his home detention allow him to work, he said, and he has been running an upholstery business.

At his court hearing in Baltimore County, Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. called it especially serious for a “member of law enforcement and the BPD” to sell illegal drugs. The county prosecutor, Daniel Trimble, argued he was a sworn police officer at one time, “whether he was suspended or not.”

Trimble said in Baltimore County court that Watson sold the informant drugs in multiple forms, including vials, packets, gummy candy and a container of wax. The total amount sold was between 125 and 130 grams of marijuana, worth about $1,100 to $1,200.

“He shouldn’t have broken the law,” Trimble said in September.

Steve Trostle, the Baltimore assistant state’s attorney, said at Thursday’s sentencing hearing that the city had always planned to ask for a concurrent sentence, so long as the county case played out as expected. It wasn’t meant to be a “double whammy,” Trostle said.

According to Trostle, Watson left without authority, while on-duty, to go to Owings Mills to sell the drugs. The estimated amount he was paid while he wasn’t working was between $150 and $1,500.

Watson’s indictment said he was scheduled to work from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2022, at police headquarters. According to those court charging papers, he left around midday to go to his Owings Mills home, then to a Reisterstown Road tattoo parlor where he sold the drugs. He was absent from his post for 2 hours and 19 minutes, the indictment said.

