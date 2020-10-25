Up to 200 vehicles blocking traffic in downtown Baltimore prompt police to close off parking lots up to 10 miles away

A group of up to 200 vehicles blocked traffic at the intersection of Orleans Street and Central Avenue in downtown Baltimore on Saturday night, prompting the Baltimore Police Department to close off large parking lots, including one nearly 10 miles away in Northwest Baltimore, to prevent potentially dangerous “car show” gatherings, officials said.
Police responded to a call of disorderly conduct related to multiple vehicles at the intersection at 10:34 p.m. Saturday, arriving when many of the vehicles were leaving and headed to Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83, Lindsey Eldridge, spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department, said early Sunday night.
A group of 150 to 200 vehicles traveled throughout the city and when the intersection was blocked, some vehicles may have done doughnuts in it, Eldridge said. No arrests were made in connection with the incident, she said.
The department’s helicopter, Foxtrot, came to the scene as the vehicles left and traveled north on I-83, following them to keep tabs on their location, Eldridge said. “Additional units were deployed to a local area to assist with dispersing the group,” she said.
Officers from several districts responded and shut down large parking lots to prevent gatherings for safety reasons, Eldridge said, in terms of potential “car shows” that could present safety risks.
That included the parking lot at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore and a shopping center parking lot at Wabash Avenue and Northern Parkway in Northwest Baltimore, Eldridge said, which is about 10 miles from the blocked intersection in downtown Baltimore.