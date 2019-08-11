Police union raising money for off-duty sergeant shot in Northeast Baltimore

The Baltimore police union is soliciting donations for the family of the off-duty sergeant injured in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore Thursday.
Sgt. Isaac Carrington, 43, was shot about 3:30 p.m. in an attempted robbery outside his home in the 5600 block of Summerfield Ave. in Frankford, according to police. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma, where he is in stable condition and “has been responding to medical staff requests to squeeze their hands,” the union said Saturday.
“Due to the outpouring of concern, anyone wishing to make a financial contribution to SUPPORT THE CARRINGTON FAMILY during this difficult time, is welcome to do so!” the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, which represents the city’s rank-and-file officers, wrote in message posted to Twitter.
The union directed checks to be sent payable to the Baltimore City FOP Lodge #3, 3920 Buena Vista Ave., Baltimore, MD, 21211.
The FOP asked donors to write “Sgt. Carrington” on the memo line of the check. Anyone wishing to donate by credit card may do so over the phone: 410-243-9141.
Donations are not tax-deductible, the union said.
No suspect has been arrested in the shooting of Carrington, a 22-year veteran of the city police department. Police responded to a report of a similar-looking car in Lansdowne on Friday, but they could not confirm the vehicle or the occupants were involved.