Baltimore Police: Man stole woman's car, crashed it into tree near Inner Harbor

Baltimore police say they have detained a man who stole a woman’s car Saturday night and crashed it into a tree near the Inner Harbor.

The department wrote in a news release Sunday that officers were called to the 700 block of Light St. at around 11 p.m. Saturday for a report of a carjacking.

Upon arriving, a 19-year-old female victim told officers an unknown man ordered her to get out of her car while she was stopped on Light Street and then assaulted her before stealing the vehicle.

Police say the man crashed the vehicle a short time later in the 300 block of Light St.

Video from the scene shows a BMW sedan after it struck and downed a tree in front of the Light Street Pavilion of Harborplace.

Officers found the male suspect at the scene and took him to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The department said the suspect also attempted to steal another vehicle in the 600 block of S. Charles St. about five minutes before stealing the woman’s vehicle.

Police wrote that the man tried to force a male driver to open his door and, when the driver refused, he fired a single shot at the vehicle before fleeing. The victim was not injured and called police.

The department says it will identify the man once he is released from the hospital and charged.

