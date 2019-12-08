Former Baltimore Archbishop Edwin O’Brien has resigned as the Grand Master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
In a news release Sunday, the Archdiocese of Baltimore wrote that O’Brien, 80, who served as Baltimore’s 15th archbishop from 2007 through 2012, submitted his resignation letter to Pope Francis five years ago at the age of 75, as required by the Catholic Church.
He was allowed to work for five more years after submitting his resignation letter, but Pope Francis accepted his resignation this year and he will be replaced by His Eminence Fernando Cardinal Filoni, the Archdiocese wrote.
“It is with complete acceptance and appreciation that I welcome the decision of Pope Francis to replace me as Grand Master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem," O’Brien wrote in a statement. “I am especially pleased that His Holiness has appointed His Eminence Fernando Cardinal Filoni as my successor.”
According to the Vatican’s website, the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem “is the only lay institution of the Vatican State charged with the task of providing for the needs of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and of all the activities and initiatives to support the Christian presence in the Holy Land. The contributions made by its members are therefore the Patriarchal institutions’ main source of funding.”
