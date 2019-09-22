Woman pulled from car in water in Fells Point

A woman was pulled from a car after it went into the water early Sunday morning in Fells Point, according to a Baltimore City Fire Department spokeswoman.
The Fire Department dive team responded to the 1600 block of Thames St. shortly after 4:30 a.m, according to spokeswoman Blair Adams. The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Adams said.
It was not known how the car ended up in the water and is being investigated, Adams said.
Police said that patrol officers responded to the 900 block of Bond St. for a report of a water rescue about 4:45 a.m. and that Baltimore Fire Department, dive team, marine unit and homicide detectives were at the scene.