Woman killed, child injured in car crash with Baltimore Light Rail on Howard Street

A woman was killed and a child and man were injured when a car crashed with the Baltimore Light Rail Thursday morning, officials said.
The child’s injuries were non-life-threatening, and the man’s were minor in the crash, which happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Light Rail crossing at Mulberry and Howard streets, according to spokespeople for the Baltimore Fire Department and Maryland Transit Administration.
The cause of the crash and the names of the three people in the car were not immediately released.
This story will be updated.