Baltimore City

22-year-old driver killed Thursday after crashing into tree in Baltimore

Baltimore Sun

A 22-year-old woman was killed Thursday after her car crashed into a tree in northeast Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded about 12:45 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 6100 block of Hillen Road in Loch Raven.

This is a wooded area near Mount Pleasant Woods Park. A car had crashed into a tree, Baltimore Police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t released her identity or indicated what caused the crash. The Baltimore Police crash team is investigating.

