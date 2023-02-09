Man dies and several people injured after cars crash into building in East Baltimore on Wednesday night

Two cars collided and struck an East Baltimore building Wednesday night, killing a man and causing the structure to partially collapse, according to Baltimore Police.

Police and fire crews are at the scene on North Wolfe Street and East North Avenue, where two cars collided and both crashed into a corner building, according to Baltimore Police spokesperson Det. Donny Moses.

The intersection is on the border of the Broadway East and South Clifton Park neighborhoods.

Baltimore firefighters respond to a crash on North Wolfe Street and East North Avenue, where a car struck a building, causing the structure to partially collapse. (Daniel Belson/Baltimore Sun)

One man was declared dead and several people were injured, Moses said. He did not have a number of people who were injured.

Crews pulled the vehicles from the wreckage and are continuing to clear debris.