Historic Camden Station in Baltimore reopens following $7 million renovation

The historic Camden Station outside Oriole Park in Baltimore reopened Thursday following a $7 million renovation with a larger waiting area, restrooms, ticket vending machines and bicycle racks, the Maryland Transit Administration announced.
The pre-Civil War-era station, just east of the Camden Yards warehouse along the railroad tracks at Howard and Conway streets, provides MARC Train and Light Rail service to tens of thousands of baseball fans, commuters and other transit riders.
Camden Station closed for construction in October 2018 and was expected to be completed in March, the MTA said in an announcement at the time. MTA spokeswoman Veronica Battisti said there had not been any delay, saying that timeline was for the light rail stop construction, not the full station renovation.
“Service to the Camden Light RailLink stop did resume in time for Opening Day,” she said.
Gov. Larry Hogan called the renovation "a tribute to Camden Station’s historic past, as well as its bright future as an important transit resource for commuters and visitors.”
"As part of our commitment to transit, our administration is proud to support this new facility, which will provide our riders with a modern customer service experience and is a milestone for Baltimore and all of Maryland,” the Republican governor said in a statement.
The station was designed with energy-efficient lighting and plumbing fixtures, coated glass and other environmentally friendly features, and the MTA is seeking a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) “green” certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
The station “will truly serve as a distinctive gateway to Baltimore for commuters and visitors alike,” Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn said in a statement.
MARC and light rail riders will enjoy an enhanced transit experience, and the station will provide transit, pedestrian and bicycle connections at the ballpark, said MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn.
“We’re excited to bring a much-improved transit experience to our riders,” Quinn said in a statement.
President Abraham Lincoln visited the station, which was built in 1856, several times: on the way to his inauguration, en route to delivering the Gettysburg Address, and, after his death, on the funeral train procession to Springfield, Illinois.
The Maryland Stadium Authority, which owns Oriole Park at Camden Yards, worked with the MTA on the station renovations.
The station "welcomes travelers to Baltimore, complements the iconic Camden Yards Sports Complex and enhances the fan experience,” said Michael Frenz, the authority’s executive director, in a statement.