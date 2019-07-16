Baltimore lab tech killed in drug clinic shooting worried for his safety, family says

David Caldwell had warned his family before: “If something happens to me, it’s probably gun-related,” his brother-in-law Layne Keatts Sr. remembers him saying.
His dark prediction came true. A gunman demanding methadone fatally shot Caldwell Monday at a Baltimore drug clinic before being killed in an exchange of gunfire with police, according to officials. Baltimore police Sgt. Billy Shiflett and another employee of the clinic, whose name has not been released, were injured in the incident.
Caldwell worked at LabCorp for eight years as a phlebotomist drawing blood and collecting urine samples. He bounced from location to location and had been stationed at Man Alive methadone clinic for the past several months. And he was concerned for his safety.
His niece Stephanie Weigman remembers her uncle had asked for a closer parking spot. He didn’t feel safe walking in a neighborhood he said was riddled with drug and gang activities, Weigman said.
Caldwell’s sister, Charlene Weigman, described her brother as a loving and caring person who had an affinity for dogs. The 52-year-old lived in the 500 block of Parksley Ave. He fostered and adopted dogs and leaves two behind in his Gwynns Falls neighborhood home, Weigman said.
He was also a “workaholic,” his brother-in-law said.
“He was a great guy,” Keatts said. “He was the kind of guy who would do anything for anybody and he deserved a lot better.”
Keatts said the family was frustrated with how slowly information has been released by the Baltimore Police Department since the shooting. The family was notified shortly after the incident and didn’t understand why it took over 24 hours for police to release Caldwell’s name, he said.
At a press conference outside of Shock Trauma Monday afternoon, police named Shiflett as the injured officer.. A few hours later police then named Christopher Miller as the officer who pulled Shiflett to safety after the shooting. Keatts said the family even knew Shiflett, as they ran in the same circle growing up in Baltimore’s Pigtown neighborhood.
“They mentioned everybody but him,” Keatts said. “You’re going to call your police officer a hero, but who knows, David might’ve been a hero. And if he was, we should’ve known about it long before now.”