Multiple Baltimore businesses evacuated after gas leak at vacant McDonald’s

A few blocks of businesses in downtown Baltimore were evacuated Friday afternoon after a natural gas leak at a vacant McDonalds restaurant, city fire officials said.
Firefighters responded around 1:30 p.m. after a someone called reporting the smell of gas in the area of the 400 block of West Baltimore St., said Blair Adams, Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman.
Businesses were evacuated on Baltimore Street between Paca and Eutaw streets and on South Paca Street between Baltimore and West Redwood streets, Adams said.
Baltimore Gas & Electric were summoned to the scene to shut off the gas, and utility workers are at the scene to follow through, Adams said.
