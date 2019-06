Six people were injured when a Maryland Transit Administration bus and another vehicle crashed near the West Baltimore MARC Station on Wednesday.

The bus driver and five passengers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened about noon at Pulaski and Mulberry streets, according to the MTA.

MTA Police are investigating the crash, and no further information was released.

