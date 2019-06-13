Pair of bulls loose in West Baltimore

A pair of bulls were on the loose Thursday in West Baltimore, police said.

The animals — which likely escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse — were reported to police about 12:48 p.m. near the intersection of North and Pennsylvania avenues in the Penn-North neighborhood, according to Detective Chakia Fennoy, a police spokeswoman.

“Stay out the area for right now,” Fennoy recommended.

The bulls, which made their way to a gated lawn at the Penn Square apartment building, are at least the fifth and sixth, respectively, to make a dash for freedom in West Baltimore since 2014.

A call to George G. Ruppersberger & Sons, a nearby slaughterhouse at 2639 Pennsylvania Ave., across the street from the apartment complex, went to voicemail, then was disconnected.

A representative who answered the phone at Old Line Custom Meat Co., which was formed after a merger between George G. Ruppersberger & Sons and Roseda Beef, declined to comment.

A previous pair that got loose in July 2016 found themselves in the apartment complex, where they were corralled by Old Line workers in a two-hour operation.

In 2014, a 780-pound steer headed for slaughter leaped a barbed-wire fence and took a two-mile walk along North Avenue before being gunned down by police in Mid-Town Belvedere.

