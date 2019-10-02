A steer escaped from a truck Wednesday and is on the loose in West Baltimore, police said.
It’s not clear exactly where the escape occurred, but the loose animal was reported about 3:20 p.m. at Presbury and Ruxton streets in the Coppin Heights neighborhood, near Coppin State University, said detective Nicole Monroe, a Baltimore Police spokeswoman.
The Office of Animal Control has informed police they cannot assist with the animal, Monroe said.
“They’re trying to corral him," she said. “The owner of the bull said he doesn’t have the best disposition.”
The steer is the third this year, and at least the seventh since 2014, to make a run for freedom in West Baltimore.
Most of the escapes have been traced back to the former George G. Ruppersberger & Sons slaughterhouse at 2639 Pennsylvania Ave., which is now owned by Old Line Custom Meat Co., based on Monroe Street in Southwest Baltimore.
But a representative who answered the phone at Old Line Wednesday denied that the animal was theirs.
“It’s not ours,” said the man, who gave his name only as Dave. "Don’t know anything about it.”
After being sighted running down North Avenue, the animal made its way to a grassy area on the south side of the Coppin State campus, behind the southernmost parking lot, near the Science and Technology Center and the Health and Human Services Building, said university spokesman Andrew Brezinski.
He asked students, faculty, staff and the public to avoid the area, where police and the owner were attempting to re-capture the steer.
Latest Baltimore City
“Let the authorities handle the situation,” Brezinski said. “It should be resolved shortly.”