T.Rowe Price building evacuated in downtown Baltimore for ‘suspicious vehicle’

Authorities evacuated a building in downtown Baltimore Monday morning due to a suspicious vehicle, according to Baltimore police.
A police spokesperson said they received a call at 11:02 a.m. about a suspicious van and began evacuating 100 E. Pratt St. Police had no more details about the van or reason for the evacuation. Pratt, Calvert, Lombard and Light streets were closed to traffic around the building as a precaution.
The 653,000-square-foot, 26-floor building is the headquarters of T. Rowe Price and also houses global professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Stephen Luck, a security specialist at T. Rowe Price, said the building fire alarm went off a little after 11 a.m. this morning. They later received notice from the company that there was a suspicious vehicle in the garage that is being investigated. Luck said that they are not expected to go back to work today, but that there should be another update this afternoon.
Baltimore’s Inner Harbor area across from the building was scattered with people dressed in business clothes after the evacuation. Many were clustered together talking, wondering aloud about what’s going on. One woman said many people were just using this time to take their regular lunch hour. Several people walked up to crime scene tape, trying to get a view of what’s going on in the several block radius.
Columbia Property Trust sold the waterfront property in 2016 for $187 million to to Vision Properties, an east coast real estate firm.
This article will be updated.