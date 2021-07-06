Two injured in East Baltimore building collapse

Two people were injured in an East Baltimore row home that partially collapsed Tuesday morning, officials said.
One of the contractors was in serious condition, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries after the chimney collapsed, said Blair Adams, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department. Firefighters were called at 10:30 a.m. to the house under renovation in the 1700 block of E. Biddle St.
“It appears that those two individuals could have been contractors that had been working at that address,” Adams said. Neither of their names were released.
The house was built in 1890, according to state taxation records.
Chunks of brick and other debris lay scattered around the house Tuesday as building inspectors interviewed members of the construction team who had been working on the renovation.
This story will be updated.