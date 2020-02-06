Baltimore police and fire crews are on the scene of a partial collapse at a vacant building in East Baltimore on Thursday.
Officials said they are investigating whether a person is trapped inside. A Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman initially said a man was trapped inside the basement of the neighboring liquor store, but later walked that back.
Police were investigating whether someone had gone into the vacant building to attempt to burglarize the liquor store next door, Det. Jeremy Silbert said. Police and firefighters responded about 11 a.m. to the store in the 1800 block of North Gay Street, at the corner of East North Avenue near the Baltimore Cemetery.
This article will be updated.
