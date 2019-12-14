Baltimore firefighters responded Saturday morning to a rowhouse at the intersection of Fort Avenue and Patapsco Street that was at risk of collapsing.
The house, which had visible damage to its side, was for sale, according to firefighters at the scene. Firefighters also confirmed the two nextdoor rowhouses were evacuated.
It’s not immediately clear what caused the damage to the building. Firefighters declined to answer any further questions at this time. A building inspector with the city Department of Housing and Community Development declined to comment.
This story will be updated.