Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians locked out after sides can't reach agreement

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians will be locked out of the band’s facilities at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall starting Monday as management continues to negotiate salaries.

The orchestra’s board of directors approved the move Sunday evening, the group wrote in a news release, saying the board could not reach an agreement with Local 40-543, the union that represents the orchestra’s musicians.

“Due to the Baltimore Symphony’s urgent need to address longstanding financial issues and change its business model, the BSO has made this extremely difficult decision,” CEO Peter Kjome wrote in a statement.

Brian Prechtl, a percussionist in the orchestra, said musicians are being asked to bear a financial burden created by upper management.

He said musicians took salary cuts in 2010 following the recession while they have seen no similar cuts made to management’s salaries.

“This has been an ongoing process that began over a year ago with management and they have not really been up front about their intentions,” Prechtl said, adding that the orchestra’s board said they would not lock the group out during the negotiation process.

“This is a union-busting move,” he said.

The orchestra abruptly canceled its summer concerts on May 30, citing a loss of revenue including $16 million in losses over the past decade.

Management has proposed cutting musicians’ pay and vacation time as well as reducing its season from 52 weeks to 40 weeks.

Financial documents show that the orchestra would end its fiscal year with at a $1.5 million deficit.

However, its musicians argue that it would reduce the standing of the orchestra “from a full-time, world class symphony orchestra into a part-time regional orchestra.”

Legislators have also called upon Gov. Larry Hogan to release $1.6 million in funding set aside for the orchestra.

The governor said last week he would most likely not release the funding, saying the orchestra has already received millions of dollars in state assistance.

