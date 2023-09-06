Advertisement
Baltimore City

18-year-old seriously injured in Brooklyn shooting that wounded two others, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police detectives probe a scene at the intersection of East Patapsco Avenue and 5th Street in Brooklyn, where officers responded after police say two 18-year-olds and a 23-year old were shot Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore Police detectives probe a scene at the intersection of East Patapsco Avenue and 5th Street in Brooklyn, where officers responded after police say two 18-year-olds and a 23-year old were shot Tuesday afternoon. (Dan Belson/Baltimore Sun)

An 18-year-old is in critical condition and two other men injured after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded at 4:27 p.m. to the triple shooting on the intersection of 5th Street and Patapsco Avenue and found two 18-year-olds and a 23-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

They were all taken to a hospital, where one 18-year-old is in critical condition while the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the shooting had occurred in the 3600 block of 5th Street. Homicide detectives are investigating because of the 18-year-old’s critical injuries, police said.

Those with information are asked to contact 410-396-2499 or anonymously use Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

