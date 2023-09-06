18-year-old seriously injured in Brooklyn shooting that wounded two others, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Police detectives probe a scene at the intersection of East Patapsco Avenue and 5th Street in Brooklyn, where officers responded after police say two 18-year-olds and a 23-year old were shot Tuesday afternoon. (Dan Belson/Baltimore Sun)

An 18-year-old is in critical condition and two other men injured after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded at 4:27 p.m. to the triple shooting on the intersection of 5th Street and Patapsco Avenue and found two 18-year-olds and a 23-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

They were all taken to a hospital, where one 18-year-old is in critical condition while the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the shooting had occurred in the 3600 block of 5th Street. Homicide detectives are investigating because of the 18-year-old’s critical injuries, police said.

Those with information are asked to contact 410-396-2499 or anonymously use Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.