Nearly all Brooklyn Homes residents feel unsafe after mass shooting, according to survey

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Safety is overwhelmingly the top concern for residents of the South Baltimore public housing complex were 30 people were shot July 2, a survey shows, closely followed by worries about the cost of living and food access.

After 28 people were wounded and two were killed in a hail of gunfire during an annual homecoming party at Brooklyn Homes, the Greater Baybrook Alliance’s Violence Reduction Leadership Team conducted an anonymous “needs assessment” of residents through email and door-to-door outreach.

Advertisement

“The key thing is to understand that people who live in Brooklyn Homes don’t feel safe. It’s almost universal that that’s their top concern,” said Meredith Chaiken, executive director of the Greater Baybrook Alliance, a nonprofit that operates in Brooklyn, Curtis Bay and Brooklyn Park.

A total of 97 residents responded to the survey, conducted between July 12 and July 24, with 54 of them from Brooklyn Homes and the rest from the surrounding Brooklyn neighborhood.

Advertisement

The survey found that 98% of Brooklyn Homes residents reported “feeling unsafe.” Their top concerns after that were “cost of living,” “food access” and “financial security,” in answer to the question, “What makes things difficult for you and your neighbors?”

Residents of the greater Brooklyn area prioritized different barriers, such as vacant buildings and trash dumping.

The residents said they want investment in youth activities and support with housing or relocation, followed by better access to food.

More than 90 public housing residents asked to move away from Brooklyn Homes after the shooting, city leaders said in a July 13 city council hearing. Another hearing on the shooting is set for Sept. 13. A spokesperson for the Housing Authority of Baltimore City declined to say Monday how many of Brooklyn Homes’ roughly 1,150 residents have left since July 2, citing the open Baltimore Police investigation into the shooting. The spokesperson declined to explain how the number of residents relates to the police investigation.

Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement Tuesday that the concerns and questions raised in the survey echoed what city staff have heard from Brooklyn residents.

“We’ve worked to address not just the immediate impacts of the trauma of this mass shooting, but the impact of longer standing issues, like nutritional insecurity, which stubbornly remains an issue in many of Baltimore’s underserved neighborhoods,” Scott said in the statement. He said his office is doing this by working with partners to bring food to the community.

Scott said his office’s presence in Brooklyn will continue beyond the 45-day period of the initial community stabilization.

The violence reduction team that led the survey, a 3-year-old group of residents with experience with gun violence and local service providers, noticed Brooklyn residents were hesitant to publicly express their needs in the shooting’s aftermath, Chaiken said.

Advertisement

“We had a really frank discussion about how people were afraid to talk to the police and city agencies,” Chaiken said.

One survey question asked residents what institutions or organizations they trusted. Some listed neighborhood churches, Safe Streets and the Brooklyn Homes Tenant Council, but sixteen respondents wrote in “no one.”

“I think that speaks to how difficult these issues are,” Chaiken said. “There’s not a quick fix that we can do. Trust is something that needs to be rebuilt over many years.”

The Greater Baybrook Alliance and the tenant council plan to hold another meeting, yet to be scheduled, with city leaders and elected officials about the survey’s findings, she said.

Brooklyn Homes Tenant Council President Erika Walker told The Baltimore Sun last month that potential witnesses in her community were reluctant to speak to investigators because they feared retaliation and didn’t trust police.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 Erika Walker, a resident of Brooklyn Homes, tells people on the We Our Us Movement community walk on Monday where the early Sunday morning violence took place. Thirty people who were attending a block party were shot. Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, were killed. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

In an interview Monday, Yolanda Jones, a Brooklyn Homes resident said her neighbors are afraid to talk to officers because they don’t trust police to maintain their anonymity.

Advertisement

“You have a lot of untrustworthy police officers,” Jones said. “That’s why people stopped talking, because the word is gonna get out that they did something ... and a lot of people lost their lives because of that.”

Safety is a top priority for Jones, who is considering finding somewhere else to move, along with access to supermarkets without a car. She enjoys living in Brooklyn Homes, but the shooting worsened her anxiety and depression.

“I love it out here. I still think this is a better place than all the other projects; it’s better-looking and less dangerous, but I think that the shooting really changed the mindset for me as far as being safe,” Jones said.

In response to a survey question about what would improve neighborhood safety, many residents described the principles of community policing, such as more opportunities for police to interact with residents positively and build relationships, along with more frequent patrols.

Other residents said “security” in the complex would improve safety.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City’s board last month approved a contract for private armed guards to patrol the city’s housing complexes. Patrols began Aug. 1 in Brooklyn Homes, a Housing Authority of Baltimore City spokesperson said in an email Monday.

Advertisement

Kathleen Ballard, a Brooklyn resident, said in an interview that she trusts two institutions: volunteers from local organizations and Baltimore Police. But she said those volunteers are stretched thin and their groups lack money, and because there aren’t enough officers in the area, she said she can’t rely on police either.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

She criticized Baltimore politicians for flooding the area with glossy flyers during election cycles but failing to show up in person.

“It’s not a fact of ‘we don’t have money, we don’t have resources, we don’t have police officers.’ We do have these resources: we’re putting [them] in the wrong place,” Ballard said. “The reason things work and don’t work are the people who are getting paid to make them work.”

Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, whose district includes Brooklyn, did not respond to requests for comment on the survey results.

Survey respondents listed dozens of questions for city leaders, and at a July 18 meeting of the Brooklyn Homes Tenant Council, residents wrote more inquiries on index cards. They asked what the city was doing to address Brooklyn’s “food desert,” how they could get activities for youth and why there weren’t more police officers visible at the complex.

Other questions focused broadly on safety or disinvestment.

Advertisement

“Why are you neglecting us?” one survey respondent asked.

Another wondered, “I feel like no one cares because ... we reside in the projects, is that true?”