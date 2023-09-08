‘It shouldn’t take a mass shooting’: Baltimore’s Brooklyn community thanks officials but pleads for more resources

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, joined by other city officials, hosted a community meeting for Brooklyn residents Thursday to walk them through his administration’s after-action report. The document details lapses leading up to the July 2 mass shooting during the annual Brooklyn Day block party and offers recommendations for solutions. (Darcy Costello/Baltimore Sun)

Alfreda Stewart’s youngest daughter was grazed by a bullet during the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting July 2. Her daughter’s friend was shot in her shoulder and thigh.

She learned the news in a “horrific” phone call from her oldest daughter, she told the mayor, acting police commissioner and a host of city officials at a Thursday night community meeting.

Advertisement

“I thank y’all for coming out and helping us,” Stewart said to the officials through tears, “but where was everybody before the shooting?”

“We needed help before people got killed. We needed help before people got shot,” she continued. “It shouldn’t take a mass shooting for us to get all the help that we need now. It’s not right.”

Advertisement

The Brooklyn community’s annual block party turned deadly shortly after midnight on July 2 when shots rang out, killing two people and wounding 28 others, the majority of whom were young people.

Dozens gathered Thursday, blocks from where the party became a crime scene, to go over the city’s recently released after-action report. Agency leaders from Baltimore Police, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and the Housing Authority of Baltimore City walked neighbors through what they’d learned about lapses leading up to and during the shootings.

Among them: Police failed to follow up on a social media flyer about Brooklyn Day. The Housing Authority was entirely unaware of the plans. Officers in the area failed to tell superiors as the party grew. Commanders didn’t call for backup to address the hundreds-large gathering once they learned of it.

The forum was an opportunity for residents to speak directly to those leaders. Questioning was at times pointed, but often speakers expressed gratitude for the assistance they’d gotten in the wake of the shooting.

[ Brooklyn mass shooting: Police commander reassigned and new report details ‘officer indifference’ ]

Anthony Wicks, who said he was shot in his yard and had to protect his 6-year-old daughter during the shooting, thanked MONSE — and its associate director of victim services, Mark Mason, specifically — for helping him when he was in “peril.”

After the shooting, people were there to help him talk through things or come up with ways to deal with what happened, Wicks said.

“We do need resources. Thank y’all for coming out. More and more and more and more resources,” Wicks said.

Others had specific questions about the report.

Advertisement

Danyelle Thomas wanted to know why, as detailed in the police section of the after-action report, the advice from supervisors was to not engage with the large crowd.

According to the report’s transcript of supervisors’ internal messages, the then-major posted at 12:11 a.m., about 20 minutes before the shooting, that police should “monitor only don’t get drawn in and become a target.” The major is not identified by name, but the Southern District’s major at the time was reassigned by the department in the wake of the shooting and replaced by now-Major Jason Bennett.

In response, Baltimore Police acting Commissioner Richard Worley said that directive would have been appropriate if officers were waiting for backup resources to arrive. To stay on the outside when other resources weren’t requested, Worley said, is “unacceptable.”

He also reiterated his past criticism of how the gathering was handled by Southern District commanders, who didn’t call for additional resources or promptly inform the commander in charge of the rest of the city. Additional resources, Worley said, could have and should have been brought in.

[ Nearly all Brooklyn Homes residents feel unsafe after mass shooting, according to survey ]

Some speakers raised concerns about the Housing Authority property, including about flies and rodents, or the outside spigots being turned off. The Housing Authority president and CEO, Janet Abrahams, directed them to the development’s tenant council.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Others asked about relocation services and what qualifies someone for a change — one resident, who said she had experienced retaliation for speaking to police, asked how city leaders planned to protect people.

Advertisement

Mayor Brandon Scott acknowledged the concern and asked that she connect with a city employee because, he said, there are ways they can assist, up to helping with relocation.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the shooting, including three who face charges of attempted murder, but have yet to charge anyone with killing 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi.

Worley has said police believe there were at least 10 shooters, adding that there are “plenty more” arrests to go.

[ Some traumatized residents of Baltimore’s Brooklyn Homes hope for more help after mass shooting. Others want to move. ]

Another resident, Audra Green, asked why no one watching cameras alerted police or other people to the fact that it was Brooklyn Day: “We know we’re being watched,” Green said, “so why didn’t the police department see what was going on ... and send coverage out there?”

Scott told Green that police and others should have known, pointing to one part of the report that revealed CitiWatch camera operators viewed the gathering but apparently did not notify their supervisors or take action.

“We will make sure that never again will someone have the excuse that they didn’t know,” Scott said. “You can’t work in Brooklyn every day and not know about Brooklyn Day. It’s just unacceptable.”