Brooklyn house fire Sunday night injures one, Baltimore Fire Department says

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries Sunday night after a two-story home caught fire in South Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.
Firefighters continued to put out the blaze at the home in the 4100 block of 6th Street late into Sunday night, as clouds of smoke filled the surrounding area in the Brooklyn neighborhood.
Advertisement
Nobody else was injured, the fire department tweeted Sunday night.
The residence, across the street from the Brooklyn Homes community, was listed as vacant last year and issued a citation in January for failing to file a vacancy registration, according to city property records.