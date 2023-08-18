Baltimore Police arrest 18-year-old on attempted murder charges in connection with Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Police arrested 18-year-old Tristan Brian Jackson on Thursday on attempted murder charges, the second arrest made in connection with the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting in early July in which two people died and 28 others were wounded.

Jackson was charged with seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and 41 other related charges, city officials said in a news release Thursday evening. Police took him to Central Booking.

Detectives believe Jackson shot at several individuals in the 800 block of 8th Street during the annual “Brooklyn Day” block party in South Baltimore.

“In the wake of one of the darkest days our city has witnessed, we stand united against the forces of violence that seek to divide us. Today’s announcement is a testament to the renewed collaboration among law enforcement and government in Baltimore,” State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates said in a news release.

On July 1, the annual Brooklyn Day block party began as an intergenerational celebration, with food, a pony ride, face painting and music. It turned into a crime scene shortly after 12:30 a.m. the next day when shots broke out. This would become one of the largest mass shootings in Baltimore history. Most of the 30 people shot were teenagers.

Since the shooting, police arrested a teen who flashed a rifle on social media at the party on firearm charges and taken accountability for their late response. The city has held a public hearing to address the issues causing the shooting.

“While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the families of all the victims and the Baltimore community,” BPD acting Commissioner Richard Worley in a news release.

“The residents of Brooklyn Homes were deeply impacted by a devastating act of violence, and I want to first extend my continued heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families who are still grappling with this pain and loss,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a news release. “We’ve been clear from the beginning that we will not rest until those who committed this horrific act of violence are held accountable. "