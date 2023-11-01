Brooklyn Homes shooting victims warn Baltimore City of intent to file lawsuit over mass shooting: ‘This was preventable’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore agencies have been put on notice: They could soon face a lawsuit over the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting from July.

The families of the two young people killed at the gathering, along with two gunshot survivors, intend to make claims of negligence and intentional wrongdoing, according to notices of claim filed on Thursday by attorneys. The parties notified include Baltimore Police, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, all of which have faced intense scrutiny in recent months.

The mass shooting in the early hours of July 2, likely Baltimore’s largest, left 28 people wounded and two dead — Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18. It took place in the early morning hours following the Brooklyn neighborhood’s annual block party celebration.

“This was preventable,” attorney William “Billy” Murphy Jr. said at a Thursday news conference. “This should not have happened.”

The city’s own after-action reports are evidence of that, Murphy said, referring to the police review’s finding that officers had opportunities to intervene and should have responded differently to the hundreds-large gathering as it grew over the course of the day. The event, he added, “has only been going on 26 years.”

“The police fell down on the job,” Murphy said. “There’s no question that they should’ve had a huge police presence there. .... There’s no question that there was a breakdown all across the board on this.”

The only thing that “stops these things from happening,” Murphy said, is to “hit them in the pocketbook.”

The notices of claim filed on Thursday are required by state statute prior to the filing of a civil lawsuit. Murphy said the city would have an opportunity to conduct an investigation before filing a response. It’s possible the parties could reach a settlement, in lieu of a lawsuit, but Murphy said he would be “shocked” if that’s the case.

The surviving family members of Fagbemi and Gonzalez are each seeking $50 million. The other two clients, both of whom survived the shooting, are requesting $25 million each. One is an unnamed minor under the age of 18 and the other is a young person named Kavon Lewis.

In the letters, attorney Phylecia R. Faublas, with the Murphy, Falcon & Murphy law firm, writes that BPD, the Housing Authority and MONSE were “wholly unprepared or underprepared” for Brooklyn Day and “failed to provide adequate safety measures proportionate to the event’s size.”

Police have made a handful of arrests since the mass shooting, but none appear to face criminal charges for shooting and killing Fagbemi or Gonzalez.

The shooting survivors and victim families were not present at Wednesday’s news conference, but some have already made their pain heard by city officials.

Krystal Gonzalez, Aaliyah Gonzalez’s mother, brought a City Council hearing to a halt in September with moving testimony about the loss of her child.

“Knowing that there were calls, endless calls for help, and no one showed up,” she said through tears. “Knowing that Foxtrot — I now know the name of a helicopter — ... will tell you as they look down from hundreds of feet in the air that ‘everything looks normal.’”

“I challenge you: What is your normal?” she asked the council members. “Let them take each other out? Is that your normal?”

The Brooklyn community, too, has been vocal in the wake of the mass shooting. Many cited safety as a top concern in a survey following the July shooting, followed by cost of living and food access. Some requested help from the city, while others voiced a desire to move from the housing complex. One mother of a shooting victim told officials at a September community meeting that the residents needed help before people were killed.

“It shouldn’t take a mass shooting for us to get all the help that we need now,” said Alfreda Stewart. “It’s not right.”

Police, meanwhile, have admitted some failures in their approach to the annual gathering and its large crowds, including in its sweeping after-action report.

Officers failed to properly flag the event to commanders or to try to disperse the hundreds of people, it confirmed. Supervisors gave little consideration to public safety concerns. And commanders didn’t provide direction on how officers should intervene, or immediately request additional resources.

The report suggested signs were there that Brooklyn Day would be held July 1 — a social media post flagged days prior, a U-Haul truck loading in tables, a growing crowd observed by CitiWatch camera employees — despite the agency’s early contention that officers didn’t know of the gathering until the day of the event.

Other agencies completed their own after-action reports. MONSE’s found that Safe Streets violence interrupters were present at the block party but left before shootings occurred. It recommended a protocol be created for Safe Streets to escalate incidents to the city that could cause “mass harm or destruction.”

The Housing Authority reported it was unaware of Brooklyn Day planning and that it took place without agency approval.