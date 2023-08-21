Brooklyn Homes shooting suspect to be held without bail, judge orders

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Baltimore judge ordered an 18-year-old on Monday to be held without bail for several charges connected to last month’s Brooklyn Homes mass shooting, including attempted murder and murder conspiracy charges.

Tristan Brian Jackson is charged with 55 counts, including seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and seven counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Baltimore Police detectives wrote in court documents that closed-circuit video footage captured the teen shooting toward a group of people. Police wrote Jackson shot five rounds at a group of seven people in the 800 block of 8th Street as they were running from the South Baltimore public housing complex where more gunfire had erupted moments earlier.

Detectives used a combination of closed-circuit television footage and location data from a GPS monitor that Jackson was wearing as part of an unrelated case in order to place him at the scene as a shooter, according to court documents.

The Brooklyn Homes shootings on July 2 injured 30 people, including two fatally — 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi.

