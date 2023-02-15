No injuries in Brooklyn blaze that spread to four homes Tuesday night, Baltimore fire officials say

A fire in South Baltimore spread to four homes, evacuating a block of Brooklyn rowhouses, Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark said Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Annabel Avenue in Brooklyn at about 8:30 p.m., and found that a fire had spread to four separate rowhomes, Clark said. Three of the residences were occupied, and one was vacant.

Baltimore firefighters respond to a call at the 400 block of Annabel Avenue near 5th Street in the Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday night. (Dan Belson/Baltimore Sun)

Nobody was injured, and all residents of the block safely evacuated themselves, according to Clark.

Fire officials are still working to pinpoint where and how the fire originated. They have not determined the cost of the damage.