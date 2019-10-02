A former Baltimore archbishop, the late Cardinal Lawrence J. Shehan, transferred priests accused of abuse to new posts with no discipline when he served decades ago as head of the diocese in Bridgeport, Connecticut, a new, independent report has concluded.
Shehan, who died in 1984, is among several former Bridgeport bishops scrutinized in a report commissioned in response to the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse crisis. He was Bridgeport’s first bishop, serving in the role from 1953 to 1961, before coming to Baltimore.
“The diocese’s practice of a bishop’s reassigning a priest following an abuse accusation began during Bishop Shehan’s tenure," states the Bridgeport report, which was made public Tuesday. "He knew of multiple specific incidents of abuse by then-active priests in the diocese, and assigned the priests to new postings with no discipline, and no warnings to the communities to which the priests were reassigned.”
The report says records from Shehan’s tenure are too sparse to fully understand his decisions and his attitude toward abuse. But it appears the diocese had no consistent or written policies under him, and “in that way had already begun to underestimate the magnitude of the abuse crisis and the measures necessary to combat it.”
Bridgeport Bishop Frank J. Caggiano ordered an investigation last year into the diocese’s history of sexual abuse and church officials’ response. A retired Connecticut judge led the investigation and prepared the report.
Shehan served as archbishop of Baltimore from 1961 to 1974, becoming a cardinal in 1965.
A spokesman for the Baltimore Archdiocese could not be reached immediately Wednesday.
Shehan was known for his work promoting civil rights and for his opposition to the Vietnam War. Baltimore’s Cardinal Shehan School on Loch Raven Boulevard is named for him.
Current Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori also served as bishop of Bridgeport from 2001 to 2012, when he came to Baltimore.
The report mostly praises Lori’s approach to the abuse crisis, saying he acted quickly to remove abusive priests brought a new approach to handling allegations. But it also says he engaged in a lengthy court fight with The New York Times and other news outlets over journalists’ access to documents.
That battle “somewhat undercut” the diocese’s progress on transparency, the report states.
This story will be updated.