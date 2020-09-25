‘That’s not justice': More than 150 Baltimore protesters rally in support for Breonna Taylor’s family

A crowd of at least 150 people gathered outside Baltimore Police headquarters on Thursday night to show solidarity with Breonna Taylor’s family after after a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in her fatal shooting.
The group stood outside the department on Fayette Street for about 45 minutes before marching and chanting through the streets of Baltimore.
“Yesterday the men who killed her walked away without an inch of justice and to that we say, ‘Hell, no,’” organizer Destiny Philpot said. “We know that’s not justice because we know what justice looks like.”
The protesters Thursday joined demonstrators around the United States who were enraged that a grand jury didn’t indict officers in the shooting of Taylor, a Black woman who was slain in her Louisville, Kentucky, home by officers conducting a drug investigation.
Philpot, who is with Good Kids Mad City Baltimore, led the crowd in chants and urged attendees to keep protesting to abolish and defund the police.
“We know what’s happening in the streets of Baltimore,” Philpot said. “But we’re here tonight to show solidarity with Louisville, Kentucky, because Breonna Taylor did not get justice.”
A’niya Taylor, an organizer with The Youth, shared with attendees about the difficulties of being a young, Black woman.
“I’m tired. I’m tired as s---,” she said. “But I know we’re winning every day even though they [police] want us to lose every day.”
Hannah Olson had just finished working at Shock Trauma for her nursing school clinical when she checked her phone and saw there was a protest Thursday night.
The 22-year-old who moved from Easton to the city in January for nursing school said she’s been coming out to protests since earlier this summer.
After Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia, Olson said she knew she had to do something to help.
“It’s a consistent issue,” she said. “It’s been going on for 400 years and it’s the least I can do to show up.”
Olson condemned prosecutors for failing to bring more charges against the officers involved in the case and said it made her feel even more compelled to come out and protest.
“It’s a human life that was taken, why wouldn’t we be out here?” Olson said.
Protesters made their way through the downtown city streets, flooding the middle of the roads and frequently stopping traffic and pausing at every block as they clapped and chanted.
As the police helicopter Foxtrot followed from above, the group cycled through “No justice, no peace” and “Say her name” chants.