Baltimoreans march in protest of Breonna Taylor killing: ‘It’s time for a change’

About 200 marchers and 30 vehicles wound through Baltimore’s streets Saturday to call for justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black Louisville woman who was killed by Kentucky police officers.
A grand jury Wednesday didn’t bring homicide charges against the officers who burst into her apartment during a botched raid in March. The decision set off protests nationwide, similar to the social uprising after the death of George Floyd, a Black Minnesota man, also at the hands of law enforcement.
The march, organized by Peoples Power Assembly, gathered on North Charles Street and set out chanting “Say her name” and bearing signs saying "Black Lives Matter” and “Down with the Police State, all power to the people!”
As the protest moved past the Latrobe Homes public housing, residents and bystanders watched and pulled out phones to record the marchers.
Earlier, as the protest went down Greenmount near North Avenue, longtime area resident Gloriadean Braxton said that she wants accountability for how police treat not just those killed like Taylor, but Black communities generally.
“To be killed like that in your own home? ... There was no justification in that!” she said about Taylor.
“It’s time for a change,” she added.
